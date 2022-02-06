Abu Dhabi Police, in its fourth episode of the “Our Country is Amanah” program, reviewed on Abu Dhabi Radio, its efforts in the fight against drugs and the importance of Federal Law No. 30 on combating narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The Director of the Directorate of Narcotics Control in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, explained that the new decree of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law is characterized by flexibility in application and is benefited from in achieving the goals of treatment and rehabilitation, and its interest in penalties and fundamental aspects in reducing emerging crimes, through the issuance of new legal articles. The most prominent of which is Article (7), which states the following: “Specialized centers shall be established to implement the penalty of imprisonment in crimes of abuse and personal use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This legal article embodies the interest of the UAE legislator in rehabilitation and attempt to reform the abuser or addict.

He pointed out that drug users differ in their circumstances, whether in terms of the degree of addiction, their motives for use, or the social environment, and reviewed Article 64 of the law, which states that “anyone who deposits or transfers funds by himself or through others or with a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams shall be punished by imprisonment or a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams.” Before being transferred to him with the intent of committing any of the offenses of abuse or personal use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances stipulated in this Decree-Law.

He stated that drug gangs seek to sell, promote and trade in drugs and corrupt youth, pointing out that the new law combats anyone who contributes or conducts any process to facilitate access to drug abuse, such as opening a bank account or other procedures, and combating drug promotion through social media and chat programs. Such as defining the numbers of financial accounts to deposit funds with the intention of trafficking and selling drugs, and whoever does these acts finds a complete legal text that punishes him.

He stated that the law focused a lot on the aspect of vocational, sports, social and occupational rehabilitation, so that it contributes to reducing the rate of drug abuse and those who deserve treatment help them obtain job opportunities for the repentant abuser and return to society as a good person.

• 50 thousand dirhams fine for anyone who deposits or transfers funds himself or through others with the intent of committing any of the abuse crimes.



