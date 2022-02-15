Abu Dhabi Police returned 18 million dirhams of phone fraud and cybercrime scams to the victims, through the Communication Center in the Criminal Security Sector, which receives reports of financial fraud and bank customer exploiters, and includes several local banks.

She called on the public to be careful not to share their confidential information with any unknown person, whether it is passwords for banking services, Emirates ID number, or any personal information.

It affirmed its continuous interest in promoting community awareness of the dangers of telephone and electronic fraud, in light of the growing number of victims of telephone and electronic fraud, through its awareness campaigns that include many events and activities. Community segments, in Arabic, English and Urdu.

She explained that the overthrow of fraudsters can only be completed by the solidarity of society, as the public must not enter or press on their smart devices on anonymous links.

And she urged the public to report when they are exposed to fraudulent operations via the toll-free number 8002626, or by text message on 2828, or via e-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through its smart application, stressing that this type of fraud is being dealt with. The communications are strictly confidential.