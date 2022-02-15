Real Madrid has in mind an important purification of the squad in the summer market with a view to next season. The team led by Ancelotti awaits the arrival of elite signings that will lead them to have one of the best squads in the world. However, they will also look for exits that give the team salary margin for the shower of stars that may come.
At the moment the first three discards of the club for the next campaign are the players who end their contract: Isco, Bale and Marcelo. Although the club does not value seeking direct replacements for the first two, it is clear that the Brazilian winger, one of the team’s captains, may be a loser and therefore, Carlo has already chosen the substitute for the merengue legend.
Diario Sport informs that Ancelotti has asked Florentino for Sergio Reguilón to return to the team so that he fills Marcelo’s void and is Mendy’s direct competition for the position, since the coach considers him the best option. Madrid has direct access to the side as they have a buyback clause for 40 million euros, however, it will be difficult to convince Sergio, since the player has already been displaced twice by the club.
