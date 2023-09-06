The Community Police Department, in cooperation with the Police Rehabilitation Department at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, began training 889 members of We Are All Police through a specialized workshop on (Sense of Security Street), theoretically and practically, with the aim of raising their capabilities in monitoring information that threatens the safety of society in cooperation With the competent authorities, in a way that contributes to the promotion of crime prevention.

Brigadier General Dr. Hammoud Saeed Al-Afari, Director of the Community Police Department, explained that the “We are all police” system operates according to three main axes, which are the involvement of those concerned, crime prevention and social responsibility, with the aim of improving the quality of life and the happiness of society, stressing the keenness of the members of the “We are all police” to assume their responsibilities towards the security of their community, for the sake of society More secure and stable.

Brigadier General Hussein Ali Al-Junaibi, Director of the Police Rehabilitation Department, stressed during the opening of the workshop the importance of enhancing the sense of security and community awareness to prevent crime, and that security is everyone’s responsibility, and the need for continuity of specialized workshops that upgrade the security apparatus and police services and contribute to the sustainability of security and safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Mohamed Al Neyadi, a lecturer at the Police Rehabilitation Department at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, reviewed the main themes of the workshop, which focused on defining the sense of security and the mechanism for developing the sense of security among members of society in various aspects of life, and how to apply and translate it on the ground through the Security Sense Street project. It is an innovative, pioneering, sustainable security project for community security within a modern and advanced security training system implemented by police leaders who are unique in their work and responsibilities. It was approved and launched by Abu Dhabi Police to enhance UAE security for the next stage.

Major Fahd Salem Al Kaabi, Director of the Training Branch at the We Are All Police Department, explained that these specialized workshops aim to improve the We Are All Police system by developing annual training plans for workshops that contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.