Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President, affirmed that the announcement of the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, coinciding with the anniversary of the invasion of Kuwait on August 2, is an opportunity for the region to reflect and reflect on the absurdity of extremism, terrorism and military adventures and how this destroyed the fabric of the country. Region.

His Excellency clarified that the lessons and lessons are present, noting that the hope rests on the countries of the region together to ensure security and common development.

In addition, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait welcomed the killing of the leader of the terrorist “Al-Qaeda” organization, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate the scourge of terrorism, calling on all countries to cooperate in this framework to protect innocent people from terrorist organizations. In a statement yesterday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom welcomed US President Joe Biden’s announcement of targeting and killing Al-Zawahiri, who is one of the leaders of terrorism who led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries of the world, after which thousands of innocent people were killed. Of different nationalities and religions, including Saudi citizens.

For its part, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Bahrain’s firm stance rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the “dangerous operations carried out and carried out by terrorist organizations by targeting international security, stability and human safety.”