Abu Dhabi Police raised awareness among drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks of the importance of safe driving in volatile weather conditions, during an educational and field workshop, carried out by the Traffic Department of External Areas at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center and strategic partners.

The workshop focused on introducing drivers to the correct driving of their trucks and heavy vehicles in volatile weather conditions, which include fog, dust conditions, dust accumulation, and precipitation, and urged them to adhere to the specified speeds on the roads, and warned them not to get busy on other than the road, and to choose the appropriate place to stop in emergency situations. To avoid traffic accidents, leave an adequate safety distance between vehicles.

The External Traffic Department stated that the workshop comes as part of the campaign for safe driving in volatile weather conditions, and included tips and instructions, and urged drivers to take proactive measures, and follow up on weather forecasts and alerts broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police to notify them to reduce speeds before and during weather conditions, in order to strengthen preventive measures. .



