The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Media Company represented by the Abu Dhabi Radio Network, will start broadcasting the radio program “Our Country is Amanah” on Abu Dhabi Radio FM starting from January 2022.

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector, explained that the new radio program, which will be broadcast on a weekly basis, was prepared and presented by Abu Dhabi Police employees, and sheds light on issues and topics related to the security and safety of society, and the various services provided by Abu Dhabi Police, whether through direct channels or its smart platforms.

He pointed out that the content of the program will address societal and security topics and issues of interest to a wide sector of the public, such as drug dangers and their harm, road accidents, electronic crimes and other issues that affect the security and safety of the lives and property of the public, and the program seeks to raise security awareness among various segments of society and discuss ways to enhance prevention. Proactiveness and the role of the family in building children’s awareness and preventing them from falling prey to some harmful behaviors to adolescents and society.

He praised the pioneering community role of the Abu Dhabi Radio Network and the continuous and fruitful partnership that contributes to the delivery of police messages to the largest possible segment of listeners through its various programmes, stressing the importance of the “Our Country is A Trust” program and its role in promoting effective and direct communication between the police and members of society.

Abdul Rahman Awad Al Harthy, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Radio Network, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Police in preparing and broadcasting this new program, which constitutes a qualitative addition to our list of radio programs directed at serving community issues. The public and discussing a wide range of topics of interest to different segments of society, which Abu Dhabi Police plays a pivotal role in dealing with.”

Al Harthy added: “We always strive for excellence in providing new and targeted content that takes into account the interests and preferences of the audience and in line with the Abu Dhabi Radio Network’s strategy, which is based on innovation and modernization in the media and digital content industry.”

Lt. Colonel Hamdan Hammoud Al-Dara’i of the Security Media Department, the program’s producer and presenter, explained that the aim of broadcasting the “Our Country is Amanah” program is to enhance the community’s confidence in the services provided by Abu Dhabi Police and cover various aspects related to community security, in addition to focusing on the efforts made by sectors, directorates and departments. The Abu Dhabi Police General Command is part of an integrated system to maintain Abu Dhabi’s leading position as the safest city in the world.

He stated that the program will host, during its weekly episodes, specialists from Abu Dhabi Police and its strategic partners to discuss topics of great importance to the audience of listeners, and the program will open the door for the public to share opinions, suggestions and questions through social networking sites to enhance channels of communication and constructive dialogue between Abu Dhabi Police and its audience from all members of society.