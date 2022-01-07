Sony has detailed at CES its lineup of studios that will soon bring games to PS5.

We have been in 2022 for a week now, and from Sony they have wanted to talk a little more in depth about their video game plans for this year and the next. During his presentation at the CES 2022 have made reference to PlayStation Studios, the brand launched in 2020 that brings together the different development teams to work on new projects for PlayStation 5.

It has been specifically Jim ryan, head of PlayStation, who has used his conference to talk about the subject. Specifically, the company’s boss has confirmed with a image a total of 17 development studios who are currently working on upcoming videogames and experiences that will be coming in the future.

These are first party titles, that is, made by this group exclusively (at least for now) for Sony consoles. Among the logos taught there are great acquaintances, such as the case of Insomniac Games, who works on Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game, or Warfare, which will premiere next February Horizon Forbidden West.

(Image via Twitter from Geoff Keighley)

Of some we know their projects and of others we do notNor are they missing Santa monica or Naughty dog, right now the two great standard bearers of the PlayStation brand at the level of impact and global recognition, nor Sucker Punch or Bend Studio, the team responsible for Days Gone who, however, do not have a sequel to the action and survival title in their hands, but are preparing a new open world IP.

In spite of everything, it is unknown what some of the protagonists of the lineup are working on, although some could be collaborating directly in main productions of other studios, others (such as Valkyrie Entertainment or Nixxes) are dedicated to technical support and there are examples, such as Firesprite, handling titles for PlayStation VR2.

In any case, these 17 development teams fit perfectly with the official statements that we learned a few months ago that spoke of 25 new games in development, with half being new IPs that will be released in the future on PS5.

More about: PlayStation Studios, PlayStation, PS5, Sony, Jim Ryan, Next Gen and Development.