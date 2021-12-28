The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police announced the amendment of the timings of the entry movement times for trucks, heavy vehicles and buses for transporting workers on all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, starting from January 1, 2022 AD.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, explained that the decision comes in implementation of the government’s directive to change the weekend, and accordingly, the days and times of entry of trucks and buses for transporting workers change, as the peak times are from Monday to Friday in Abu Dhabi city in the morning shifts from 6:30 to 9:00 in the morning and in the evening from 3:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the evening and in Al-Ain from 6:30 to 8:30 in the morning and from 2:00 in the afternoon to 4:00 in the afternoon.

He called on drivers of heavy vehicles to abide by the traffic permits issued by the competent authorities, to abide by their conditions and the timing of their traffic, to follow the instructions at the entrances to roads in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, and to adhere to the announced peak times for the movement of heavy vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He stressed that stressing the enforcement of violations on heavy vehicles, monitoring and violating them through smart systems, comes within its efforts and strategic priorities, and in accordance with the ministerial decision regarding traffic control rules and procedures, the text of the violation is “the passage or entry of heavy vehicles on the roads and prohibited places, a fine of 1000 dirhams and four traffic points.”



