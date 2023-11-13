Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, Chairman of the Emirates Kite Surfing, Rowing and Water Skiing Committee, the “Abu Dhabi Marine Awards – Copy” was announced. “Marinas”, an initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Marine, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, to celebrate excellence and leadership in the maritime sector, by winning the first awards of its kind in the region, within a special ceremony held specifically on this occasion, which confirms the importance of this initiative in highlighting Distinguished achievements in the maritime sector.

The initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Marine, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, represents a milestone for marinas in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

The ceremony, which was hosted by the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, set a new standard and constituted a milestone for distinguished marinas in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, by highlighting the outstanding achievements in the marina sector. The event included participants from 8 countries, and received a large number of nominations from the best… anchors, all of which competed for first place in six distinct categories in these awards.

6 awards

During the ceremony, the winners of the six prestigious awards were announced: Ayla Marina in Jordan for the Best in Environmental Protection and Safety Measures Award, Marina Al Dar in the UAE for the Best in Business Practices Award, and Dubai Creek Marina in the United Arab Emirates for the Best in Services Award. And the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the Best in Sustainability Award, and “De Marin Turgutreis” in the Republic of Turkey won the Best Marina Overall Award.

The winning marinas demonstrated their excellence in the field of leadership, innovation and pioneering contributions, as these marinas are an example of leadership and excellence, and their commitment to raising the standards of the maritime industry in the region.

In the same context, Mangrove Marina – Dalma Marine won the Favorite Marina Award, which was voted on by the public.

Keeping pace with the future

Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Center, said: The Integrated Transport Center is confident that the Abu Dhabi Marine Awards not only celebrate the winners, but also inspire excellence at the sector level, and raise the related standards to keep pace with the future, which encourages more innovation and brilliance.

He added: The positive competition witnessed this year is an important step towards developing the maritime sector and improving the visitors’ experience. These awards will provide an additional incentive to develop services and infrastructure and contribute to improving the level of the marinas for a brighter future.

Excellence and leadership

Captain Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Marine, said: The Abu Dhabi Marine Awards ceremony was not just a celebration of the innovative achievements of the leading marinas, but rather it set a new standard for excellence and leadership in the marina sector, and we are fully confident that these awards will inspire those working in the sector. It raises standards in all aspects of the marine industry. There is no doubt that this initiative represents an important step that advances our tireless efforts towards achieving our mission aimed at strengthening the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading global marine destination.”

The winning marinas this year were evaluated and selected by a specialized jury that included professional experts in the maritime sector, who worked to evaluate the competing marinas that qualified for the final stages, according to a set of international standards and key performance indicators that highlighted the best practices they had adopted. These anchors and their application.

A milestone

With this great success achieved in its first session, the “Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards – Marina Edition” left a distinguished mark and a firm imprint in the maritime sector, and paved the way for a future of excellence, innovation and continued brilliance in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.

Waterways

Abu Dhabi Maritime, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, works in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, to manage and regulate the waterways in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing pioneering marine infrastructure, in accordance with the highest international standards, while ensuring the highest standards of health, safety, environment and quality.