Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Days before the start of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the UAE and Indonesia inaugurated the “Shirata” station, the first floating solar photovoltaic project developed by “Masdar” in partnership with “PLN”, a subsidiary of the state electricity company in Indonesia, with a capacity of 145 megawatts reaching “192 megawatts at peak.” », which is the largest station of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The project is in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to enhance international cooperation in the field of sustainable development, and reflects Masdar’s pioneering efforts in developing renewable energy projects that employ the latest innovative technologies and are based on effective and solid partnerships.

The station was built on an area of ​​250 hectares on the water surface of the Shirata Dam, located in West Java province. The station contributes to supplying 50,000 homes with electricity and avoiding the emission of 214,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

With the launch of the COP28 conference in the UAE approaching, the project contributes to highlighting innovative technologies such as floating photovoltaic panels, especially in light of the need to accelerate progress in the clean energy sector and triple the global production capacity of renewable energy by 2030.

The Shirata power plant project reflects the close friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia in various fields, as well as the close partnership between Masdar, the leading Emirati company in the field of renewable energy, and the Indonesian company PLN Nusantara Power, which is an extension of a long history of cooperation between the two countries. In the areas of trade and innovation, we look forward to strengthening cooperation in the future, which will contribute to supporting the transformation of the Indonesian energy sector.

The development of the station is considered the result of the combined expertise and efforts of the Indonesian company “BLN” and the Emirati “Masdar”, within the framework of cooperation relations between the two countries, and embodies Masdar’s commitment to developing innovative, world-class technical solutions that contribute to supporting countries’ endeavors to achieve the desired transformation in the energy sector. Masdar and PLN agreed last October to triple the production capacity of this prominent project, which will contribute to supporting Indonesia’s efforts to eliminate emissions and achieve its goals in the field of climate neutrality.

Floating solar power stations are considered an effective solution for countries, such as Indonesia, which is witnessing a growing population and limited land area. The production efficiency of solar panels in such stations is high due to their proximity to the surface of the water, which helps to cool them. Floating panels also reduce evaporation. Which contributes to preserving fresh water and using it for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Indonesia is a key strategic market for Masdar in the Southeast Asia region, as the company looks to expand its project portfolio in this region. In addition to the Shirata project, Masdar has entered the geothermal energy sector in Indonesia through a strategic investment in Pertamina Energy. Geothermal” in February 2023, and “Masdar” also opened a business office in Jakarta in 2021, with the aim of strengthening relations with key entities and partners in the region.

Indonesia plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix and has pledged to achieve climate neutrality by 2060 or earlier. Indonesia has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2030, or by 41% if it receives assistance from the international community.

The agreement to expand the scope of the Shirata project reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting countries around the world to achieve their plans to reduce carbon emissions in order to build a more sustainable future.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), expanding reliance on renewable energy sources may contribute to saving the total cost to the Indonesian government of up to 51.7 billion US dollars annually, taking into account the cost associated with the negative impacts resulting from air pollution and climate change.

Masdar recently signed an agreement with PLN Nusantara Power to develop the second phase of the Shirata power plant project with a capacity of up to 500 MW, following recent laws issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Indonesia that allow for an increase in the area of ​​water bodies allocated for energy use. Renewable up to 20%.