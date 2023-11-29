Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, as the supreme authority responsible for setting general policies and strategies for financial, investment, economic, petroleum and natural resources affairs for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the issuance of the general policy for low-carbon hydrogen.

The general policy for low-carbon hydrogen aims to achieve Abu Dhabi’s strategy and the country’s vision in the field of sustainable development, economic diversification, and the preservation of natural resources and the environment.

The general policy for low-carbon hydrogen includes defining the main principles that include defining the structure of the low-carbon hydrogen production industry sector, enabling cooperation between the hydrogen sector and the natural gas and electricity sectors, providing the necessary flexibility to concerned parties in the relevant sectors, in addition to setting technical standards for safety and consumer protection. The policy also includes developing a systematic structure for the low-carbon hydrogen industry, and focuses on establishing hydrogen oases and clean electricity parks to attract investments and raise operational efficiency.

Based on the policy, these oases will become a center for hydrogen-related activities, managed through a distinct administrative system within a clear and comprehensive governmental and regulatory framework that supports low-carbon hydrogen production and related sustainable industries. The policy was prepared in coordination with the Department of Energy and the support provided by other stakeholders in the emirate, out of belief in the promising potential and opportunities provided by the low-carbon hydrogen sector.

The Department of Energy, under the supervision of the Council, will work to provide the necessary governance and oversight systems to develop sustainable frameworks for low-carbon hydrogen production and their enablers, and to stimulate innovation and economic diversification. The launch of the low-carbon hydrogen policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reflects the commitment to promoting sustainability and innovation in the energy sector, sustainable industrial growth, and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for technology and investment in the field of low-carbon hydrogen.

This policy comes in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and in support of the UAE’s commitment to a more sustainable future, represented by its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session (COP28), which begins its work today and continues until next December 12, and in line with the “Year of Sustainability.” » Launched by the state.

The policy will contribute greatly, as part of international efforts, to promoting low-carbon hydrogen technology as an energy source in the future, which constitutes a qualitative leap towards ensuring economic growth, environmental sustainability and energy security, and constitutes a strategic step towards an environmentally friendly future.