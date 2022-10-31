Dubai (Etihad)

The upcoming eleventh session of the Conference of Heads of Internal Audit, which will be organized by the UAE Internal Auditors Association, will be held from 2 to 3 November in Abu Dhabi.

After a two-year hiatus, the conference is attended by more than 200 Chiefs of Internal Audit and Senior Audit Managers from across the MENASA region.

Abdul Qadir Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE’s Association of Internal Auditors, said: “The agenda has been deliberately built under the slogan “Agility – The New Standard” with the aim of ensuring that our Chiefs of Internal Audit, CFO and Executives are able to prepare for the future, to meet the challenges arising from Technological disruption, cybersecurity and digitization, while the conference will further enhance the UAE’s reputation as a center for global best practices and good governance in line with the vision of our leadership.”

Obaid Ali added: “Internal auditors will be able to benefit greatly from the deliberations and presentations that will be carried out by experts on trends related to cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, compliance, digitization and change in the internal audit practice. companies and global good practices.”

Aimed at professionals from the MENASA region, this conference will give delegates a great opportunity to interact with experts and hear from some of the distinguished speakers and professionals with the power to influence and make a difference in the profession.

This year, this year’s Heads of Internal Auditing Conference includes key features including the presentation by Dr. Vinny Osakweh, the global cybersecurity leader and Africa’s most sought-after cybersecurity consultant, on “What the Chief Internal Auditor should know about the future of cybersecurity and oversight” and the presentation by KPMG titled “Megatrends on: Cryptocurrency, the Emergence of China as a Global Superpower and Growing Maturity and Compliance in the Region” and PwC Presentation on “Digitization and the Changing of Internal Audit.”

Richard Chambers, Senior Advisor for Internal Audit at the Audit Board, will also moderate a panel discussion entitled “Internal Audit Solutions: How to Build the Next Generation of Internal Auditors”.

Dr. will speak. Yap Kalakman, Head of Portfolio Group for “ADQ”, will talk about “Researching Modern Management Resilience”, while Fadi Sidani, Chief Internal Audit Officer at Bee’ah Group, will talk about “Agility in a Sustainable World”.

The list of strategic partners for the conference includes Bee’ah Group, KPMG, Protiviti, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Etihad Airways as the official carrier of the conference.