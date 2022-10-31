In conjunction with the Lucca Comics & Games 2022which sees the mangaka as a guest Atsushi Ohkubo, Panini Comics launches the new edition of Soul Eater and the artbook dedicated to Fire Forcethe two famous works of the author, together with a variant cover of the first volume of the second.

Below you will find more details on Soul Eater Ultimate Deluxe Edition And Fire Force – The Art of Atsushi Ohkubo.

ATSUSHI OHKUBO special guest at Lucca Comics & Games 2022

They arrive at the fair Soul Eater Ultimate DELUXE Edition & Fire Force – The Art of Atsushi Ohkubo the special editions of the two famous works of the Japanese cartoon master

Among the most anticipated guests of Lucca Comics & Games 2022 there is certainly the Japanese author Atsushi Ohkubowhich presents two unmissable versions of its successful titles at the fair Soul Eater And Fire Force (both already available at the Panini Pavilion of Lucca Comics & Games, in bookstores, comic shops and on Panini.it).

Soul Eatera classic of shonen born from Ohkubo’s pencil, returns with its definitive edition, Soul Eater Ultimate Deluxe Editionavailable with the first volume from October 27. The new volumes bring fans back to Death Weapon Meister Academy students, in a world where incredible magical weapons have human form and can transform into lethal tools. The protagonists have a mission to accomplish: to collect the souls of ninety-nine evil people in order to forge weapons for the god of death, Lord Shinigami. The adventures of Maka, Black ★ Star and Death the Kid are now retractable in an unmissable deluxe sizewhich cannot be missing in the libraries of the most passionate fans of the timeless series.

Price : € 13.00

: € 13.00 Pages: 304

304 Binding: Paperback with flaps

Paperback with flaps Format: 15 × 21 cm

15 × 21 cm Interior: Black and White / Colors

Black and White / Colors Distribution: Bookshop, comic shop, online

In a world where people turn into fire monsters, special units of firefighters have been formed to cope with immense threats. Among these, the Eighth Brigade of Tokyo, protagonist of the story of Fire Force. In the wake of the manga’s success, it comes from November 3 Fire Force – The Art of Atsushi Ohkubo an unmissable artbook that collects images largely unpublished in Italy, designed by sensei himself and originally published in Japan. Fans of the series will also find the explosive Adra Burst Variant metallic cover of the number one in the series.

Price: € 7.50

€ 7.50 Pages: 80

80 Binding: Paperback with dust jacket

Paperback with dust jacket Format: 15 × 21 cm

15 × 21 cm Interior: Coloured

Coloured Distribution: Bookshop, comic shop, online

THE AUTHOR

Atsushi Ohkubo, mangaka. To this day he has worked regularly on fantasy works. He debuted in 2001 with Ichizen no Hone. The first work of him to be serialized, Soul Eaterhas been published for approximately nine years since the June 2004 issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan (published by Square Enix) and proved to be a worldwide success. In 2015, on Weekly Shonen Magazine (published by Kodansha) the serialization of Fire Force, work whose volumes have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. A TV series was taken from the opera that started with the first season in September 2019, followed by the second starting in July 2020. It has been announced that a third season is already in preparation. Master Ohkubo loves music and video games! Other noteworthy works of sensei are B.Ichi And Soul Eater Not!. Master Ohkubo also works as a character designer.

SOUL EATER: © Atsushi Ohkubo / SQUARE ENIX

FIRE FORCE: © Atsushi Ohkubo / KODANSHA LTD.