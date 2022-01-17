Michael’s decisions Masi in Abu Dhabi they caused a lot of discussion and could lead to consequences in the relationship between the Australian race director and Formula 1. Masi, in fact, does not appear in the new organization chart of the FIA: the fault of the management of the last lap of the World Championship, which – a rigorous regulation – had to run under the Safety Car, a scenario that the same teams nevertheless wanted to avoid at all costs on the eve of the final appointment. And therefore Max Verstappen was able to easily win the World Championship, having fresh and soft tires against the hard and worn ones of Lewis Hamilton.

Abu Dhabi was the photography of the World Cup: controversy and emotions. Feelings that Romain Grosjean he could see from his seat, having left Formula 1 in 2020. According to the Genevan, Masi made the right choice: “It was an exciting Grand Prix, my heart was racing. On the final episodes, there are different ways of looking at them. It would have been very strange not to let those cars split and have Lewis first and four cars between him and Max. I understand that for Hamilton it wasn’t ideal, but as a spectator I think Masi made the right decision. I don’t think finishing the championship under the safety car would have been nice. I was more on Lewis’s side than Max’s, but I thought it was cool to see another battle between the two of them“.

“I think it is wrong to think that the World Championship was decided by one lap. There were 22 Grands Prix: if we look at the whole season, Verstappen deserved more than all to win the title, considering Silverstone, Hungaroring and Baku. If we only look at Abu Dhabi, Lewis deserved it more, who was unlucky in the final“, Concluded the former Haas driver.