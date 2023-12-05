Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The organizing committee of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship announced the organization of the second edition on January 19, at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, after the success of the first edition last October.

The organizing committee will later announce the list of stars participating in the second edition, according to the criteria it will determine, on the basis of which the main and joint tickets for the fight will be selected, and many young talents from the Emirates and the Arab region will participate in it.

“Abu Dhabi Extreme” combines the two sports of “jiu-jitsu and grappling,” and its competition is held inside a cage.

The first edition witnessed the participation of an elite group of stars, most notably Neiman Jerrisi, Marvin Vettori, and Philippe Andrew, and a group of Arab talents, including Abdul Karim Al-Selwadi, Tariq Suleiman, Zayed Al-Kathiri, and Islam Reda.

Tariq Al-Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), which organized the event, said: “We are working to make the second edition bigger and more massive at all levels, and we continue to work and develop based on the success achieved by the first edition.”

He added: “Through the event, we focus on highlighting Abu Dhabi’s role as a global center for mixed martial arts games, and after the success of the first edition, we had to provide the best in the second edition, in light of the rising popularity of martial arts games among the public.”