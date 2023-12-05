Everything is ready for the ceremony of the sixth edition of the Innovation Oscars – ANGI Award dedicated to the awarding of the best Italian and European innovators. Event promoted by the National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for innovation and digital in Italy. The event, scheduled for Wednesday 6 December from 8.30am to 2.00pm, will be hosted in the splendid setting of the Sala del Tempio di Vibia Sabina e Adriano with the elite of Italian and European institutions, with the aim of rewarding the dream team innovation and put the theme of meritocracy, research, excellence and Made in Italy at the center of the agenda in the name of sustainability and the economic and social growth of Italy.

“We are pleased with this new appointment – ​​comments the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri (formerly ForbesU30) – Supporting the young generations and enhancing Italian excellence, starting from startups and innovative companies, is a key point of the Oscar ceremony of Innovation – ANGI Award 2023. We are pleased with the great participation in terms of participation from the institutions, companies, universities and young people who will be present at our end-of-year event. An occasion on which we will also launch our manifesto for digital innovation addressed to the Meloni Government, together with the presentation of the data from the ANGI Research Observatory in collaboration with Lab21.01″.

Numerous guests were present, in particular from the European Parliament, European Commission, Presidency of the Council, UNIDO, ENEA, National Research Council, Lazio Region, Municipality of Rome, Rome Chamber of Commerce, RAI. Special mentions and prizes will also be awarded to important exponents of the Italian entrepreneurial and managerial world, as well as to exponents of the world of research, science, university and communication.