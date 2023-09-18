The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced that it had detected 103 Chinese military warplanes in the vicinity of the island, a figure that represents a notable increase compared to the rest of the missions carried out by Chinese forces. “A total of 103 flights over the sea were detected, which represents a large, recent increase and has caused serious consequences for the security of the Taiwan Strait and the region. A serious challenge,” the ministry wrote on its website.

Taiwanese authorities have emphasized that peace and stability in the area are closely linked to the security, prosperity and well-being of the Indo-Pacific region. “The continuation of military aggression by the communist army can easily lead to a sharp increase in tension and a worsening of regional security. We call on the Beijing authorities to assume their responsibilities and immediately put an end to such destructive unilateral actions,” the ministry added.