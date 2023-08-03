Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team for “Formula-4” begins an important station and participation, through the first round of the World Championship, which starts on Friday and continues until next Sunday in the Italian city of Viviron, and the team includes Salem Al Yafei and Ahmed Al Rumaithi.

The “Abu Dhabi Team” is participating in this category, after it participated in the championship that coincides with the “Formula-1” world championship, before it separated and became a major championship on the agenda of the International Federation of Marine Sports.

The “Formula-1” competitions are the beginning of preparing and preparing young competitors for the future, and developing their capabilities, before joining the largest and strongest groups. The contestants previously participated in the UAE Formula 4 Boat Championship, and contributed to establishing and refining the contestants’ skill and discovering their talent, before joining the Abu Dhabi Team later.

The details of the championship begin on Friday with the technical examination and official registration in the championship, and the best time race and the first main race start on Saturday, and the competition continues on Sunday, with the best time race as well, and the second and final main race of the round.

The “Abu Dhabi Team” mission arrived in the Italian city of Viveron, in order to prepare and prepare to participate in the first rounds of the championship, to start the journey of the young generation through global challenges competitions and to prepare for the latest faces joining the “Abu Dhabi Team”.

Nasser Al Dhaheri, Head of the Modern Racing Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, and appreciated his continuous support and constant follow-up to the Abu Dhabi team in all its branches and participations, and its permanent brilliance in all international tournaments and participations.

Nasser Al Dhaheri confirmed that the current participation in the Formula 4 World Championship achieves more than one goal, the most important of which is equipping and refining the skills of the young generation, and giving it the opportunity to interact and engage with international competitors in this category.

He said: Salem and Ahmed had previously participated at the local level in the UAE Championship for more than one season, and later they were chosen from among a large group that participated in the competition, due to their great talent and capabilities, and now they are participating for the first time in an international tournament, and a lot is waiting for them to acquire skills. He added: We remember how the racer Rashid Al Qamzi started, through the Formula 4 World Championship, and then moved to Formula 2 and achieved achievements and first positions, and presented distinguished representation of Emirati sport, and therefore the championship is the cradle of To present the contestants to the strongest groups, and in the “Abu Dhabi Team” we attach great importance to preparing the different stages and always making generations.