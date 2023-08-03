Hugo Boss and F1, a close relationship

Helmut Marko had anticipated it in unsuspecting times: the Alpha Tauri teamwhich is experiencing a period of profound internal revolutions, is destined to also change its name starting from next year. The team was renamed this way at the beginning of the 2020 season, when the name of the fashion house replaced the historic Toro Rosso brand, which had entered F1 in 2006. The Faenza team is the direct heir to the legendary team Minardi, which remained active under this name until the 2005 season. In 2024, however, the junior team of the Red Bull family could bring the Hugo Boss insignia to the track.

As reported by RacingNews365 And Formula.Hu in fact, the the German fashion house would be in talks with the team’s owners to become its new title sponsor. Hugo Boss is certainly not new to the world of Formula 1, having associated his symbol with McLaren and Mercedes for years. In this case, however, it would be a significant step forward in terms of investments and visibility. Last year, at Monza, Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of the brand, made his appearance on the grid. However, the decisive push to such an important approach to the world of F1 could have come from the CEO Daniel Grider.

The Swiss entrepreneur has held the position of CEO of Hugo Boss since 2021. Previously he had worked extensively at Tommy Hilfiger, collaborating closely with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The two have also been pictured together often, such as in February 2020 at London Fashion Week. The interest of the German group for this sponsorship is therefore to be considered more than concrete. Currently it should not be forgotten that Hugo Boss is one of the business partners of the Aston Martin team. However, this bond does not seem destined to break.

The Orlen Option

Competing with Hugo Boss could be found there Polish multinational oil company Orlen, whose brand already stands out on the cars of the Faenza team. Orlen had already linked his brand to the Alfa Romeo and, previously, Williams teams in the past. With the English team it should also be remembered that a rather stormy separation had taken place. The final decision of the Red Bull top management on the new title sponsor of the current Scuderia AlphaTauri should arrive in the month of September.