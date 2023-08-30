Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team concludes its training camp in the Italian city of San Nazzaro, in preparation for participating in the second round of the Formula 2 World Championship, which starts on Friday and continues until Sunday, the date of the final and final race of the round.

The Abu Dhabi team aspires to continue competing for the championship title for this season, and to achieve it for the fourth time in its history after having previously won it 3 times, the last of which was in the 2021 season. And in the presence of the technical and administrative staff of the team.

It is expected that 20 boats will participate in this round, in the presence of most of the names that participated in the last round of the championship.

The Abu Dhabi team had achieved the title of the first round of the tournament that was held in Lithuania last month, after Rashid Al Qamzi finished with the Abu Dhabi boat 35 in first place and achieved the first twenty points in the course of the competition for the title, while in the same round the Abu Dhabi boat 36 led by Mansour Al Mansour was exposed. For a coup that removed him from a well-deserved platform after he was in third place.

For his part, Salem Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, and stressed that the permanent and continuous follow-up of the Abu Dhabi team contributed to making achievements and reaping excellence for our team and reaching the podiums in all its international participation and capturing top positions.

Salem Al-Rumaithi stressed that the ambition of the Abu Dhabi team is to continue the path of success and excellence that it recorded during the summer of 2023, by achieving more than 22 platforms, medals and various cups in all the tournaments in which it participated, and he said: What has been achieved in the past period for the Abu Dhabi team, by reaching many platforms. Raising the UAE flag on most of the occasions in which we participated is a strong sporting achievement that we want to continue achieving in the rest of the international competitions and tournaments through which we participate until the end of the season.

Salem Al-Rumaithi praised the Abu Dhabi team, which has many young talents in various branches, and said: Our team is currently considered the best in terms of numbers, platforms and achievements.

The details of the championship are scheduled to begin in San Nazzaro on Friday with the official registration in the competition and technical examination, then move on to the best time race on Saturday, and later the closing race on Sunday and the final of the round.