New hopes in Montmelò

One year after the victory achieved in Montmelò, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha they return to Catalonia this weekend with the main objective of reconfirming or improving the good form shown in the last weekend in Austria. In Spielberg, the Frenchman had in fact finished with an 8th place finish which had partially satisfied the 2021 champion, even more after the difficulties suffered by the Japanese team during this season in terms of competitiveness and pace.

Memories of 2022

A few days before the official start of the weekend, El Diablo recalled last year’s edition as one of his best performances ever, without however overreacting on the expectations relating to the results that could accrue in practice or in the race in the coming days: “Last year I rode here one of the best races of my life – he said – Barcelona is one of my favorite circuits, I like Montmelo. It’s usually a good track for me and I always enjoy racing here. Let’s see if we can get some good results and make the team and my family smile”.

Morbidelli between present and future

Few comments also from Franco Morbidelliwho confirmed the good progress made by Yamaha during the last GP with the ambition of being able to improve in Montmelò especially during qualifying, so as to be able to fight for the top positions in the race: “I enjoyed the previous race weekend as we engaged in battles. I want to continue on this path and keep the momentum going – he added – I felt good during the Austrian GP race. I was gaining, but I was late compared to the group in front of me. This weekend we hope to improve on the results from Friday and Saturday morning, so that we can start a little further up the grid.”. In the course of these hours, however, the main attention is focusing on what could be the developments on the Roman driver’s future, even more so after Bezzecchi’s confirmation with the Mooney VR46 team for the 2024. After this renewal, which definitively ruled out the hypothesis of a move from Rimini to Pramac instead of Zarco, the hypothesis of seeing Morbidelli astride a factory Ducati is becoming increasingly plausible.