ABT Cupra Extreme E has announced that it will continue in the off-road electric championship also in 2022.

The news had been in the air for some time now, although uncertainty remains about the training of pilots.

Jutta Kleinschmidt is ready to sign the renewal for the team, after she replaced Claudia Hurtgen in Senegal to become the owner.

There are fewer guarantees on Mattias Ekstrom, who in 2021 became Champion in the Pure ETCR, as well as being a starter in Extreme E and having run some races between WRC and WRX.

The Swede will then make the Dakar in 2022 with the Audi RS Q e-tron together with Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz; here the 43-year-old should make the decision whether to continue in Extreme E.

“As much as we enjoyed the first season of this new motoring adventure, the Extreme E is an ‘unfinished business’ for us – said ABT CEO Thomas Biermaier – The ambition of ABT and also of our partner is to win races and fight for the championship “.

“We haven’t been able to do it this season for a number of reasons, so I can’t wait to try again in 2022”.

Next season’s car is set to be overhauled by taking advantage of the freedom of action on the bodywork.

According to reports gathered by Motorsport.com, it will be almost identical to the Tavascan shown earlier this year.