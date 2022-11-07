How many absurd gadgetsunthinkable, luxurious but also unnecessary are there for cars? But the most recent ones proposed by luxury brands stand out for their refinement.

The body changes color on the BMW ixFlow

Absurd gadgets for cars, BMW color-changing bodywork

Where to start listing i gadget more absurd for cars? Today it is possible with a click to change the body color of your car. To the Ces of Las Vegasin January 2022, the first signed prototype was seen BMW. On the ixFlowspecial version of the electric flagship, the bodywork is covered with small sheets of electronic paper (ePaper) on E Ink, the electronic ink which for some years has been making ebook readers work like i Kindle And Kobo.

BMW iX Flow, the body changes color

Thus the BMW in question changes color and goes from white to dark gray thanks to theelectronic ink which lightens or darkens through the intervention of microcapsules with pigments that react to an electronic impulse.

BMW also offers gift ideas: door Montblanc credit cards, puzzle, wristwatch, Vision print cap, hand luggage, wool hats, hard iPhone cover, sunglasses, jacket. Not to mention the new green cars that feature a head up display, a device that superimposes virtual elements on the real ones present in the street. Projects some separate information on the windshield in two fields and levels.

Change the sound of the electric car

Not to mention the My Modes that allow you to change the sound of the electric car with four new sound modes created in collaboration with the composer Hans ZimmerAcademy Award winner for the Lion King.

Coffee maker in the car

There Fiat 500L Lavazza and the 500L Living they were designed for those who did not want to queue at motorway restaurants during the holidays.

Coffee machine on board the Fiat 500L Lavazza

At the Geneva Motor Show, in 1959, few noticed that in the Lancia Appia third seriesengine with a power of 48 HP, there was theradio inserted in the rearview mirrora curious option.

Luxury car gadgets

There Mercedes S-Classyears ago, he had added 47 crystals Swarovski to the Led Intelligent Light System. The Korean Kia he proposed on board some of his models loudspeakers that came into operation in time to the music to give lightheartedness in the cockpit.

In 2005 the Rolls-Royce Conwai Stewart to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Panthom he asked the latter industry for a set of luxurious pens to be placed in a special box in 24 special versions. And for lovers of cigars on these cars there was a humidifier.

Swarovski crystals in the Mercedes Intelligent Light System Led headlights

Opel on the same theme, onAdam, proposed the same gadget. Four years after the Holland & Holland set up for the Range Rover a drink kit with glassthe. Always this company for the English brand created a gun holder for users who practiced the fox hunting and also a Led by Swaroski. Also on the Range Rover Sport transversal luggage racks, customized horns were proposed.

Gadgets and utilities

Mopar of the Group Stellantis offered a package to travel in the summer with peace of mind with extended warranties, roadside assistance. On the Peugeot 207 there were even gods perfume diffusers. BMW on premium models, and Skoda on the Superbthey offered umbrellas as optionals. In addition, the German brand had a long list of accessories including portable lamp, universal tablet holder, baby seat, folding table, universal hook, storage bags.

Umbrella holder in the Skoda front door

For those who practiced camping, Audi on the Q3, provided a tent. For the picnic there was a set for four. For those traveling in camper Led lights are available for the passenger compartment, stove and barbecue, portable heater, vacuum cleaner, solar panels, thermal shutter, outdoor awnings, tables and chairs, bicycle racks. Aston Martin it offered cushions to place under the tires to prevent them from deflating on long stops.

Extravagant auto gadgets

But they should still be remembered among those most extravagant, the glove mat for the dashboard, the non-slip steering wheel clamps, the coffee machine, the french fries holder, the plush carstache to be applied to the front of the car. Other nice gadgets are the “Pretend convertible”: it is a sticker made of fabric to be glued on the back of the car, right where the soft top should be. But, in this case, no hair … blowing in the wind. The can holderthe rear wiper stickers that can create bizarre effects, the customized mats.

A Collection Mercedes Benz for every daily activity: Outdoor scooters, duffel bags, Weekenders backpacks for traveling in comfort made of water-repellent material, BRIC’S business briefcase in calfskin and more AMG Performance Collection made by Assos, women’s polo, men’s softshell jacket Petronas F1 able to protect from wind and bad weather.

Mansory Bags Mercedes collection

Among the modern accessories of Maserati we point out the Levante umbrella, the black leather suitcase, the winter mats. Articles are in great demand Ferrarifrom the paperweight, to the Scuderia flag, from the porcelain mug to the thermal travel mug.

Gadgets and new technologies in the car

Volkswagen is the first brand to have introduced it on ID.3 and ID.4. The signals will be transmitted dynamically: when one of the two models in question approaches an intersection, where you need to turn, whoever sits behind the wheel sees the directions to follow through appropriate arrows. Also on the new generation of the Polo shirt there is the endowment IQ. Drive Travel Assist with automated driving up to 210 km / h.

On the Lamborghini Huracan EVO full of connected services, from vehicle status reports to Infotainment system updates that can be activated via a single App. Furthermore, Lamborghini is the first company to integrate Amazon Alexa for the complete management of the car.

Audi augmented reality head-up display

Toyota, Suzuki, Subaru, Mazda and Daihatsu they will jointly develop the communication devices of future models using fast connected services. According to a survey currently the best gadgets are Amazon Echo Auto (the reference speakerphone in the world), Pure Highway 600, the Arsvita Bluetooth cassette adapter, the Xiaomi Mi Air Pump and the Tile Mate (applying a Tile tracker to car keys to forget about losing them). But Alexa also controls the radio, sets reminders or timers. Yesterday and today, what a leap in quality!

