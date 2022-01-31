For the Azzurri it was the last test match before the call-up for the Outdoor World Championship which will be held in Dubai from 18 to 27 February

The XXXV Italian Indoor Para-Archery Championships in Macerata, European City of Sport 2022, go to archive with the great show of the absolute finals on Sunday afternoon. as of February 27 they will be involved in the World Championships in Dubai. Following the performances of the Azzurri, in fact, the members of the national team’s technical staff were present who, in the next few days, will issue the calls for the United Arab Emirates. Overall, it was a championship with very high competitive content, precisely because in almost all the finals there were challenges between Italian athletes who, in all likelihood, will be protagonists in Dubai after having been at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The titles of the Olympic arc – In the men’s Olympic arc the first absolute triumph in his career for Maurizio Mancini of the Frecce Azzurre who in the final wins over Filippo Dolfi of Arcieri Ugo di Toscana with the result of 6-2. The bronze goes to Giuseppe Verzini (Compagnia Arcieri Cormòns) with the 6-2 on the archer of the National Stefano Travisani (Fiamme Azzurre). In the women’s field, Elisabetta Mijno (Fiamme Azzurre) is confirmed on the roof of Italy, capable of winning the tenth overall indoor title in her career. The last act of the competition is against National teammate Enza Petrilli (Fiamme Oro), two medalists at the last Paralympics in Tokyo, which give life to a final that ended 6-0, but more fought than the result tells. Letizia Visintini (Compagnia Arcieri Cormòns) climbs on the third step of the podium with a 6-2 win over Veronica Floreno (Dyamond Archery Palermo). See also Real Madrid does not forget Frank Kessié

The titles of the compound – In the men’s compound the first overall victory for Matteo Bonacina of the Arcieri delle Alpi who has the better of his teammate Giampaolo Cancelli (Arcieri Voghera), outgoing champion who this time has to surrender in the final 143-141. Third place for Lorenzo Schieda (PHB) who beats Kelmend Cekaj ​​(Archers of Roccolo) 140-135. In women, the last challenge is a show that makes applause roar at the Palasport in Macerata. The Tokyo Paralympic medalist Maria Andrea Virgilio and Eleonora Sarti, also owner in Japan, face each other arrow after arrow but never manage to break the balance and so the Italian title is assigned to the play-off arrow. After 141-141 at the end of the five volleys, the last shot of the two athletes of the Fiamme Azzurre ends on 10, but that of Eleonora Sarti is closer to the center and is worth the third absolute title in her career. The bronze goes to the neck of the National Archer and the Ardivestra Archers Giulia Pesci with the success on Anna Novello (Queen Arco Club) for 146-131. See also Queen Elizabeth II strips Prince Andrew of military titles after sex scandal

The title of the W1 – In the W1 match Salvatore Demetricus (Dyamond Archery Palermo) triumphs in the final against Daniele Cassiani (Arcieri della Signoria). The clash ends 145-137 with a long streak of “10” in a row by Demetricus who thus wins the third title after those of 2018 and 2019. Third position for the blue Asia Pellizzari (Arcieri del Castello) with the 137-134 on Francesco Tomaselli (Solese Archers).

Visually Impaired Stocks – The title of Visually Impaired 1 flies to Sicily thanks to the arrows of Davide Chiricò of Dyamond Archery Palermo who wins the final for gold 6-2 against Maria Salaris of the Unione Polisportiva Poggibonsese. Bronze to Loredana Ruisi (Blind Milan Onlus) with the 6-2 over Tiziana Marini. In the Visually Impaired 2/3 Daniele Piran of the Arco Club Bolzano Vicentino climbs on the first step of the podium, winning 6-0 on the athlete of Sagitta Arcieri Pesaro, the organizing company of the event, Annamaria Mencoboni. Third place for Giovanni Maria Vaccaro (Dyamond Archery Palermo) with the 6-2 over Alessandro Sebastiani (Archers of the Real Villa). See also Queen Elizabeth withdraws military titles from Prince Andrew over sexual controversy

The team title – In the Olympic arc the Frecce Azzurre (Mancini, Punzo, Torella) win the men’s team title: for the Lazio trio the 6-2 victory in the final over the Ugo di Toscana Archery Company (Bartoli, Condrò, Dolfi), while the bronze goes to Dyamond Archery Palermo (Campolo, La Rosa, Lisotta).

January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 19:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Absolute #paraarchery #titles #assigned #Macerata