On 24 October 2020, the Belgian police saw a car on the highway in Kortrijk that was driving way too fast. The officers decided to give chase to get the driver out of the way. Motorist Salim N. (38) from Tourcoing had just bought a new car and wanted to test it. He didn’t seem to want to stop.

Rather, he decided to accelerate in an attempt to shake off the police. “Very high speeds were achieved,” said the Public Prosecution Service. “The police had to drive 220 kilometers per hour to overtake the car. The officers managed to get in front of the car and gave it a stop sign.”

However, the Frenchman tried to ram the officers at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. The officers were able to avoid a collision just in time. The man was sentenced to four months in prison for this action. He was eventually stopped after officers unrolled a spiked carpet. The Frenchman's lawyer demanded acquittal. The motorist has to pay compensation of 350 euros to both agents.

