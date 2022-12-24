A fluctuating retreat, a bit like his season, in which so far he has alternated good things (although not many) with other less so. However, Tammy Abraham leaves Portugal on the rise, with the match against Rkc Waalwijk which saw him score again (the last one came on 9 November at Sassuolo) and also gave away the 3- 0. In short, a game that put a smile back on him.