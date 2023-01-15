Two goals from the Argentine on two assists from the English. Fiorentina defeated, in ten from the 24th minute for the expulsion of Dodo

Abraham builds and Dybala brushes. Roma beat Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to their pair of forwards, with the Englishman standing out this time for two assists and the Argentine who is the usual immense giant. The first goal is a jewel of coordination and ballistic skills, the second a perfect tap-in to close the games. With this success, Roma hooks up Lazio and Atalanta and goes within 3 of the Champions-zone. For Fiorentina, on the other hand, a game still played openly, despite the follies of Dodo, who after 24′ of the game is already in the shower for a double yellow card.

Magician Dybala — Mourinho has to give up on Zaniolo due to indisposition, the Italian still keeps Gonzalez on the bench from the start. The game struggles to take off, there is a lot of ball possession but little verticality. A couple of shots saved from outside by Zalewski on one side and Amrabat on the other, but then little else worthy of interest. So Dodo takes care of changing her face, who after getting the first yellow card for a hold on Zalewski in the open field after just 3′ of the game, repeats himself in the 24th minute with a useless entry into the race, again on the Pole. Outnumbered, however, Italiano decides he wants to play it again and repositions himself with a 4-2-3, throwing in Venuti in place of Duncan and lowering Bonaventura in the midfield. So Ikonè also has a good chance after a coast to coast, but he forgets to shoot. And then it is the usual immense magic of Dybala (thanks to a detour by Milenkovic) that gives Roma the advantage, with a jewel from the Argentine who is a mixture of ballistics and coordination. Then Roma protested at the end of the half also due to a clear hand by Ikonè in the area, but the referee and the Var considered it involuntary because he arrived after a touch of the Frenchman’s foot. See also There is Atalanta: to lock up the group, Rome cancels the Christmas party

Paul again — Then the Italian moves at the start of the second half are Barak and Gonzalez (for Ikoné and Jovic), to try to give the team more dynamism and at the same time strengthen the midfield. And in effect, the Viola team thus finds greater balance and manages possession better, even if in the end they only collect a series of corners and little more. After a post by Celik on which Giua calls a non-existent offside, Abraham has the golden opportunity in the 15th minute after a defensive blunder by Bonaventura, but the Englishman falls alone in the area and wastes everything. So to freeze the result Mou removes the boys (Zalewski and Bove) and brings in the experience of Spinazzola and Matic. And in the 37th minute the Giallorossi 2-0 also arrives: Cristante invents for Abraham, who gives the assist to Dybala for the double. Before the end there was still room for the final ovation for Dybala and Solbakken’s debut for the Giallorossi. See also Ibra, I work aside even today: Fiorentina in the sights

