Paris Saint-Germain seems to have lost track in the French league. The leader of the Ligue 1 suffered the second defeat in a row on Sunday evening. After RC Lens (3-1), Stade Rennes was also too strong for the star ensemble: 1-0.

With 47 points, PSG is still 3 points ahead of RC Lens, which won 1-0 against Auxerre on Saturday. Olympique Marseille follows on 5 points. Rennes has 37 points just like AS Monaco, which won 7-1 against Ajaccio earlier on Sunday.

Rennes is number 5 in the French league and only lost the first game of the season against Lorient at home. The home team also had the better chances against PSG, where Lionel Messi and Neymar had a starting place and Kylian Mbappé started on the bench. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made good saves a few times.

Coach Christophe Galtier brought in Mbappé after 10 minutes in the second half, but Rennes continued to attack. That resulted in the goal in the 65th minute. Adrien Truffert ran well and put the ball back on Hamari Traoré who shot in.

Mbappé had the equalizer shortly afterwards. He ran well away from his defender, but shot eye to eye with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda high over.

