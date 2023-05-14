Being in a non-monogamous relationship is a trend in love country. Millennials in particular are increasingly moving away from the traditional monogamous idea where one partner has to fulfill all needs. “I have an open-minded relationship and am now discovering the polyamorous side,” says Jorna Wierts of the erotic party Big Little Secrets.
Because yes: the non-monogamous trend is not only reflected in the figures of various dating apps, among others, the ‘open-minded’ sex parties have also become very popular among the target group for the past few years. But what does an evening of swinging actually look like? Jorna takes us in a new episode About love on an erotic night out. “There are rooms where people have sex with each other. There it goes hot and steamy to it.”
On the podcast About love Debby Gerritsen goes in search of stories about love, sex and relationships in all shapes and sizes. How do we date these days? What are we all up to in the bedroom? And is the traditional house-tree-animal relationship still relevant today? Debby talks to experts and acquaintances about the taboos and clichés.
#Love #rooms #people #sex #hot #steamy
Leave a Reply