Being in a non-monogamous relationship is a trend in love country. Millennials in particular are increasingly moving away from the traditional monogamous idea where one partner has to fulfill all needs. “I have an open-minded relationship and am now discovering the polyamorous side,” says Jorna Wierts of the erotic party Big Little Secrets.

Because yes: the non-monogamous trend is not only reflected in the figures of various dating apps, among others, the ‘open-minded’ sex parties have also become very popular among the target group for the past few years. But what does an evening of swinging actually look like? Jorna takes us in a new episode About love on an erotic night out. “There are rooms where people have sex with each other. There it goes hot and steamy to it.”