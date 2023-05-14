Will the new floor be sufficient for Nyck de Vries?

So far, the season for AlphaTauri has not been going well. Yes, two points were achieved (both times by Yuki Tsunoda), but it is clear that the AlphaTauri AT04 is definitely not a competitive car. Now the difference in performance between Yuki and Nyck de Vries is much too big, but it may be better from next race.

Firstly because Helmut Marko has tightened the thumbscrews quite a bit. He has to perform in the next three races, otherwise he can leave. Fortunately, a much better car is coming for De Vries.

New floor for Nyck (and Yuki)

Like many other cars, the AT04 regularly gets some updates. Last race (the Miami GP) there were items like new mirrors and a new front wing. These must work well together with the new floor that is planned for Imola. That should be a bit of a game changer for the team from Faenza.

According to Guillaume Sezoteuz (the chief of Vehicle Performance at AlphaTarui), it must be a major update. This should give a huge improvement in performance. He is the first to say that it remains to be seen whether the correlation between all those items also produces the desired effect.

Three famous jobs

It would work out great for Nyck. The AlphaTauri AT04 seems to be a fairly difficult car at the limit. Tsunoda is therefore a bit better off with it, partly thanks to his experience and let’s not forget: talent. Fortunately, the next three races will take place on three European tracks that Nyck knows well: Imola, Barcelona and Monaco.

To what extent Dickon Balmforth. contributed to the new floor is not known. Franz Tost, who will leave AlphaTarui after this season, was not particularly impressed by Balmforth.

In fact, Tost didn’t trust him at all and recently sent him out. Dickon Balmforth was therefore more or less held responsible for the bad start to the season of 2023, although the season before that was not going well either (and then Dickon was there too).

