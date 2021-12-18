About 200 people gathered in Fortuna this Saturday to show their rejection of the aggression that a 13-year-old minor from this municipality suffered a week ago at the hands of two other young people. The rally took place outside the bar run by the victim’s father, the place where the events took place.

The father, José Francisco Alacid, explained that the Civil Guard continues to carry out the necessary investigations to find the perpetrators of the brutal punch that broke his son’s jaw, a circumstance that keeps him hospitalized at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia, although with a very favorable evolution.

According to the father, who read a statement calling for justice for his son, “the security forces are working and we will have results soon.” In addition to dozens of residents of Fortuna, the concentration was attended by numerous representatives of Vox from different municipalities led by José Ángel Antelo, regional president of the party.

The unpleasant events occurred last week, when two young men, apparently foreigners, approached the victim while she was preparing to celebrate the birthday of one of her brothers. The father reported that he momentarily left his bar to run an errand and when he returned he found the boy “lying on the ground, bleeding profusely and unconscious.”

After helping him, another of his sons told him that two young men, who spoke Arabic, “approached him and treacherously punched him,” Alacid explained. In addition, the Civil Guard is also investigating alleged threats that the boy would have received through Instagram.

During the rally, many of the residents spoke of the “existence of two gangs of criminals that have us frightened”, for which they demanded “more security and more police presence in the fortune streets.” The protesters displayed posters that, among other slogans, read ‘We are afraid: more security’, ‘Guilty government’ or ‘They are the racists’.