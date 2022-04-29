Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Even with the economic support programs and the searches for students and the implementation of strategies for them to continue their studies, About 18 percent of the students at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente (UAdeO) dropped out of the classroom during the pandemic of Covid-19.

Ricardo Bojórquez Grijalva, director of the Los Mochis Unit, stated that before the global disease that took the lives of more than 9,800 people in Sinaloa, the school dropout It barely reached rates between 8 and 10 percent, but during 2020 and 2021 this amount practically doubled.

Plans against desertion

Read more: Cases of harassment of policewomen outrage: deputies from Sinaloa

At a press conference, the official stated that the institution of higher education it maintained its permanent scholarship program, as well as the fact that economic extensions were applied for specific cases; however, 8 percent more than average dropped out of school to focus on non-school activities.

Bojórquez Grijalva was emphatic about the benefits of the UAdeO for those who want to pursue a degree and engineering. For example, he said that about 70 percent of the 4,500 students at the Los Mochis Unit have scholarships on average. That is, if a young person maintains a grade of 9 during the semester and remains without any academic lag, he only pays 120 pesos for re-enrollment and can enter the next level without any problem.

“The only thing we want is for our students to perform better academically, and the university makes a great effort to support them with this economic stimulus.”

pre-registration

Read more: Welfare Brigades from DIF Sinaloa and FestiDIF arrive in Mochicahui, El Fuerte

In the Centennial room of the UAdeO, the director of the Los Mochis Unit recalled that the registration of applicants for the entrance exam will end on May 26, for which he made a call to carry out the online procedure to anyone who wishes pursue a bachelor’s degree or engineering in this system.

The Ceneval exam will be online on June 17 and the results will be announced on July 5.