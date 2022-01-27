Most players do it through mobile, but new ways to access the industry are growing.

Not because expected is the data less impressive: 68.1% of internet users around the world they use their mobile to play video games According to a study shared by hoot-suite, social media management platform, and We Are Social. Although perhaps the data of players in the cloud will surprise us more.

According to the latest report shared by Newzoo, 52% of the industry’s revenue came from mobile phones and tablets last year, so this survey only confirms the importance of a sector that has only grown . The next device most used by video game fans is the computer (laptop or desktop), with 36.8%, followed by desktop consoles (25.8), tablets (17.2%), and portable consoles (13.6%).

And 9.7% of internet users say play through cloud services, such as Stadia or Xbox xCloud. In fact, there are more people who play this way than proposals designed to virtual reality devices. Undoubtedly, this is a survey that will be well received by Microsoft and other companies in their bid to bring video games to as many users as possible.

The Hootsuite document is focused on digital trends, ensuring that users spend an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes a day on social media.

Returning to mobile phones, the importance of the sector can be seen in the revenue figures that manage the great successes for this market, with up to eight video games that according to estimates generated more than one billion dollars during 2021.

