FedEx said the spread of the omicron variant is contributing to staff shortages and delaying aircraft shipments. “The advancement of this strain has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff on the FedEx Express air network,” the company said in service alerts this week.

Severe winter storms across the country, including at its main air hub in Memphis, Tennessee, also pose challenges, FedEx said, adding: “The health and safety of our team members is our priority. priority.”

FedEx is implementing contingency plans to minimize service disruptions, including the diversion of packages for delivery to its ground division. The notice shows the pressure that the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19 is exerting on employers across the country. Passenger airlines were hit hard, canceling more than 1,000 flights for 13 consecutive days.

Company executives said last month that higher pay, more paid time off, flexible scheduling and other incentives helped FedEx attract and retain enough employees for operations during the busiest time of year.

By contrast, other major carriers say the variant has had no impact on service levels. “The calls are not affecting our ability to serve our customers,” a United Parcel Service spokesperson said Friday. UPS planned to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to work during the peak shipping season, which runs through the end of January, and many are still on the job. The company requires employees with symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms to seek medical treatment. “We don’t want them to work if they are sick,” the spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service said that while it would not provide details on positive COVID-19 cases, “I can assure you that the Postal Service has resources available, including adequate personnel, to meet our customers’ service needs.”

Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

