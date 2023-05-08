In Saxony-Anhalt, the topics of the Abitur exam in history leaked out one day before the exam. As the Ministry of Education announced, they were distributed in chat groups on Sunday evening.

VBefore the Abitur exams in history on Monday in Saxony-Anhalt, the exam topics were shared in chat groups. This was reported to the state education authority on Sunday, after which an emergency plan was set in motion, the Ministry of Education announced late in the evening.

The school administrations were informed accordingly, and the schools were provided with the reserve tasks. To be on the safe side, they are given a corresponding time buffer for preparation: the exams therefore start at 9 a.m. instead of at 8 a.m.

How the examination topics were able to reach the public is now being worked on. A complaint was filed against unknown persons, as the ministry further announced.