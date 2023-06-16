At the end of 2019 and for the next two years the Covid-19 pandemic killed millions of people in the world and despite the fact that the emergency has not ended, this tragedy could be seen by a seer originally from India.

This young man known as the indian nostradamus is called Abhigya Anand, a 16-year-old boy who captured the attention of millions of people around the world after he published a video in August 2019 where he predicted the pandemic.

At that time when the young 14-year-old astrologer stated on his social networks that “a grave danger“ It was looming for the world between November 2019 and April 2020.

Now after several yearsAbhigya Anand has once again caused fear for one of his predictions which he claimed would have catastrophic consequences for humanity.

The young man who is also a defender of Environment warned that; “we must stop killing animals, harming mother nature”, since if we do not go back and stop committing these actions we will receive “the wrath of mother earth”.

Likewise, another of his predictions that have caught the attention of millions of his followers is the arrival of a “catastrophe” but that the coronavirus since it will begin to develop shortly after 2022.

Although the Indian mystic did not offer details about the “catastrophe” that threatens the world, some Internet users have created theories to link the emergence of new diseases or a greater war conflict that some regions of the world are facing.