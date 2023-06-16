Lawsuits | Kanta-Häme District Court’s verdict on Mika Moring’s rape and violence charges today: already sentenced to six years in prison in Helsinki

Moring is also accused of rape and deprivation of liberty in the Kanta-Häme case.

Kanta-Hämeen the district court will give its verdict today Mika Moringi on rape and violent crime charges.

Moring, 51, is accused of crimes against two women. In one of the cases, Moring is accused of rape and deprivation of liberty. In the second, the crimes include rape, assault, deprivation of liberty and causing damage. The crimes are suspected to have occurred in 2020.

The district court handled the charges behind closed doors, so the exact content of the charges is not yet known.

In May, Moring was sentenced in the Helsinki District Court to six years in prison for sexual and violent crimes against seven different women between 2018 and 2022. He was charged with a total of 14 crimes, including rape and gross deprivation of liberty. He denied all the charges.

According to the district court of Helsinki, Moring had driven around, for example, the premises of an intoxicated dormitory, looking for women who were intoxicated or who could be lured by intoxicants.

Moringa are also suspected of killing the two missing women. Homicide suspicions concern a 28-year-old who disappeared in Varsinais-Suomi in August 2022 Katja Miinailaista and the 35-year-old who disappeared in Vesanno in Pohjois-Savo in autumn 2019 Saara Arvaa.

According to the police, Katja Miinalainen was last seen in Salon Kiikala on August 14. According to the police, Moring then took the woman for a ride, after which they moved to remote places in different parts of Finland. In December, the police released Moring’s name and photo in an effort to obtain information and reach out to potential additional victims. STT has also published Moring’s name in order to reach possible additional victims and because the publication of the name may contribute to the investigation of serious criminal suspicions.

Moring has previously been convicted of violence against several women, in addition to which he has been placed under several restraining orders to protect his female friends or loved ones.