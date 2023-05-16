His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in the United Kingdom. During the meeting, which was held within the framework of His Highness’ working visit to London, they discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and their various opportunities to achieve comprehensive and sustainable prosperity for the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Grant Shapps reviewed cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic, industrial, trade, investment and energy.

The two sides’ discussions also dealt with the “combating climate change” file and the importance of continuing and accelerating the pace of global climate action in order to protect the future of the planet. In this regard, they reviewed the UAE’s preparations to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) year taking place in Dubai Expo City.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Grant Shapps affirmed that climate action is a common priority for both countries, as this file is directly linked to economic growth and the acceleration of development in societies and requires strengthening multilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the two ministers also reviewed a number of issues of common concern, in addition to joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is keen to deepen the partnership with the United Kingdom for a prosperous future that enhances the stability and prosperity of the peoples of the two friendly countries. His Highness expressed his aspiration for the distinguished participation of the United Kingdom in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), stressing that the UAE is looking forward, during its hosting of this global event, to moving from the stage of pledges to presenting concrete measures.

For his part, His Excellency Grant Shapps welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, stressing that the two friendly countries have a solid relationship and an advanced partnership in all sectors.

His Excellency expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. He also wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 climate summit, praising its pioneering projects in the field of renewable and clean energy that are spreading all over the world and its distinguished vision of global climate action.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom. United.