Two directors of important Russian museums had to leave: the Tretyakov Gallery and the Russian Museum. Now there is speculation about the fate of the director of the Pushkin Museum, whose contract is about to expire.

Diplomat of art: Selfira Tregulowa leads Patriarch Kirill, Putin and his presumed confessor Bishop Tikhon through the show “Russia’s history, seen by artists – on the 800th birthday of Alexander Nevsky”. Image: Picture Alliance

An Monday, February 13, Alexey Venediktov, the former editor-in-chief of the liberal radio station Echo of Moscow, which was shut down by authorities at the start of the war against Ukraine, published a piece of news that immediately stirred the Russian art scene. According to Venediktov, Marina Loschak, the director of Moscow’s Pushkin Museum, the capital’s most important state collection of European art, resigned for “personal reasons”. But a little later Loschak denied the news, albeit in a strange way. She said she has no plans to step down but will remain in office until her contract expires on April 2. She left open whether this contract will be extended.

The excitement was not surprising. Within a week, two directors of important Russian art museums had already lost their jobs. The first was Selfira Tregulova, who has headed Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, the country’s main museum of Russian art, since 2015. Tregulova, a professional art historian and museum curator, tried to sit on two chairs. She organized a series of blockbuster exhibitions of classic Russian artists of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.