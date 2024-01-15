His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made phone calls with His Excellency David Cameron, British Foreign Minister, His Excellency Yisrael Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, and His Excellency Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza.

His Highness discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Britain and Israel and Sigrid Kaag the developments of the situation in the Middle East region and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security, and the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions of civilians in Gaza and to enhance the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE is keen to cooperate with the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region and work to support peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

His Highness pointed out that the immediate priority is to end the violence and protect the lives of all civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, so they must not be the target of the conflict, stressing the importance of releasing all detainees.

His Highness stressed that the UAE fully supports the great efforts undertaken by Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, expressing his aspiration to cooperate with it at various levels in a way that contributes to strengthening the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

His Highness indicated that the highest priority is to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gaza and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to them in a safe, sustainable and unhindered manner.