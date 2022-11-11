H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated Tobias Bellstorm, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, on assuming his new position. During a telephone call, His Highness wished His Excellency success and success, stressing the keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the UAE and Sweden to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

His Highness and His Excellency Tobias Bellstorm discussed a number of issues of common interest and opportunities to develop prospects for Emirati-Swedish joint cooperation, and exchanged views on developments at the regional and international levels.