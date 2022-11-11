The Russian army today completed its withdrawal from the north of the annexed ukrainian region of Kherson, announced today Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

On the Kherson front, the transfer of Russian units to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed.

“Today, at five o’clock in the morning Moscow time (0200 GMT), on the Kherson front the transfer of Russian units to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed,” the Russian general said in his daily report.

Konashenkov He specified that “not a single military piece” has been abandoned on the right bank of the river that divides the region and bathes the regional capital of the same name.

Last September the Russian army It was widely criticized for hastily withdrawing from the eastern Kharkov region, leaving behind a large quantity of weapons and military vehicles.

Russian soldiers who withdrew from northern Kherson they were deployed in the defensive positions erected earlier on the left bank of the river, he noted.

The general stressed that the Russian troops did not suffer any casualties during the withdrawal, although he accused Kyiv to attack during the night with five HIMARS missiles the passages across the river. He explained that the Russian artillery and aircraft have stopped the advance of the Ukrainian forces about 30-40 kilometers from the shore of the Dnieper.

Konashenkov He specified that the Ukrainian troops have not managed to advance more than ten kilometers in the last 48 hours. The commander of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, announced on Wednesday the withdrawal from Kherson, considered the biggest defeat suffered by Moscow since the start of the military campaign in February.

The reason is the inability of the Russian troops to guarantee the defense of that annexed territory a month and a half ago before the numerical superiority of the enemy. The authorities ukrainian have reacted skeptically to the news, arguing that the withdrawal could actually be an ambush, while international media pointed out that the battle for control of the city of Kherson It is not over yet.

All this we achieved by fighting

“The enemy does not give us anything (…). We achieved all this by fighting,” said Volodymyr Zelenski, the Ukrainian president.

In turn, Konashénkov assured that Russia has evacuated all civilians – more than 115,000 – who have decided to leave the right bank of the Dnieper, the largest river in Ukraine. Although the pro-Russian authorities of the regional capital estimated today at 80,000-100,000 the number of people who still remain in the city.

