The eBay offers today allow us to buy a Standard Nintendo Switch. The current price is € 249.90, instead of € 289.90. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is megastore-italy, which features 100% positive feedback. It is also reported as an eBay Premium service for the reliability and speed of shipping. Payment, as always, is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, G Pay and American Express.

Standard Nintendo Switch is the basic version of the current generation console family of the Kyoto house: it allows you to play both in portable mode and in TV mode via the dock, included in the package. This model is the newest (V2 1.1) and supports every published game (unlike Lite which has some limitations). Joy-Con can be detached and used for motion controls and two-player local co-op. To play with more than two players, additional controllers must be purchased.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Standard Nintendo Switch

This news includes an eBay affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.