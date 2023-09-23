New York (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the UAE delegation continued their efforts to strengthen sustainable partnerships with countries of the world, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests, during the fourth day of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in its seventy-eighth session.

During his meetings with a number of heads of state participating in the current session of the United Nations General Assembly, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s keenness and commitment to support all efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries.

His Highness met with His Excellency Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Jakov Milatovic, President of the Republic of Montenegro, His Excellency Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed ways of bilateral cooperation, and many items on the agenda of the General Assembly at its current session.

His Highness met with His Excellency Murat Nortlu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, His Excellency Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, His Excellency Peter Cerato, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Hungary, and His Excellency José Manuel Albarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by the UAE delegation, also held a reception at the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations, on the third day of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The reception was attended by world leaders, foreign ministers, businessmen, and leaders of other vital sectors, and the talks during which focused on ways to achieve progress in the field of global climate action, during the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting in November of this year at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, Vice Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council. During the meeting, developments in the Yemeni crisis and the international efforts made to reach a sustainable political settlement that leads to achieving comprehensive peace in Yemen were discussed.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, met with Feridun Sinirlioglu, the Special Coordinator of the Independent Evaluation Process emanating from Security Council Resolution 2679 (2023) regarding Afghanistan. He also met with David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, and with Daniel Benjamin, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash also participated in the World Summit on the Middle East, hosted by the news sites Al-Monitor and Semafor.

In the context of bilateral meetings, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Ms. Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, and met with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

She also joined the ten elected member states of the Security Council to brief the press.

In turn, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, continued efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and its partners in Africa, during his meetings with a number of leaders and foreign ministers, where His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan met with His Excellency Bola Tinubu, President of the Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cape Verde, His Excellency Lujne Mbila Mbila, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon, Ochaljohn Ajadi Bakare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, His Excellency Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mali, and His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mango, Deputy President of Equatorial Guinea.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the “World Food Programme”, and the “Southern Development Community”. African”, in order to expand the scope of the digital school’s work in Africa.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated, along with representatives of India, Israel and the United States, in launching the “I2U2” partnership projects.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh also attended the 16th annual ministerial meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G), hosted by Singapore.

On the other hand, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the high-level informal interactive dialogue session between the Arab Summit Troika and the Security Council on the topic “Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States,” which was organized by the UAE in partnership with Albania and the League.

In the UAE’s statement during the session, His Excellency Al Marar stressed the necessity of taking into account Arab viewpoints when dealing with pressing issues, the importance of avoiding duplication of work and ensuring unity of purpose, and the need for the Security Council to enhance joint coordination with regional organizations such as the League of Arab States and the African Union, and to focus on Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States must be systematic and institutional.

His Excellency Al Murar and His Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, also met with Mr. Tor Wensland, United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, also participated in the side event titled “The Repercussions of Inaction on Sudan: Working Together to Support the Humanitarian Situation in Sudan and the Region.”

In his intervention, His Excellency Al-Marar stressed the importance of international coordination and cooperation to deliver humanitarian aid without obstacles, to bring about the required change on the ground in brotherly Sudan and the entire region, and the need to consider concluding new partnerships that would achieve that goal.