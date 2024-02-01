His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated His Excellency Stephane Ségournet on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic. During a phone call, the two ministers discussed the Emirati-French strategic partnership and ways to enhance the prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes to Sigournet for success in his work tasks, stressing his aspiration to work with His Excellency in a way that contributes to strengthening the paths of the strategic partnership that brings together the UAE and the French Republic, and supports the efforts of the two countries to consolidate the foundations of regional and global peace and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Stephane Sigourney also discussed developments in the situation in the Middle East region and their repercussions, especially the humanitarian one. His Highness stressed the importance of supporting the process of reaching a sustainable ceasefire in a way that contributes to ensuring the protection of the lives of all civilians and enhancing the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of the Gaza Strip. Gaza.