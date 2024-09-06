His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Middle East Peace Process, Muhannad Hadi.

During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Muhannad Hadi discussed the overall developments in the Middle East, the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and ways to enhance regional and international efforts to deal with its repercussions according to coordinated and sustainable mechanisms.

The talks between the two sides touched on the urgent priority of reaching an immediate ceasefire at the current stage, to protect the lives of civilians and support the efforts made to confront these difficult humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for the efforts of the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator, Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Middle East Peace Process, aimed at providing the required humanitarian response to support civilians in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Organizations Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi.