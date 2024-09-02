Alex Marquez: “I would never cause an accident with another rider” | FP

The last weekend of the season ended with some controversy. Aragona circuit that gave the joy of victory back to Marc Marquez and the leadership of the world rankings to Jorge Martin, who now leads the group with an advantage of +23 over Francesco Bagnaia. A gap that has become so wide precisely because of the contact occurred between I’m sorry and Alex Marquez in the final stages of the race.

The Spaniard from the Gresini team, 3rd with five laps to go, made a mistake by going long in a curve, opening a door for the reigning world champion to overtake. The latter slipped inside to complete the attack, but the trajectories of the two riders crossed, generating contact. A fall that was also dangerous for the safety of Bagnaia, who ended up in the gravel and remained under the bike, but did not suffer any serious injuries (the Ducati #1 will regularly participate in the next GP at Misano).

The episode, which was not sanctioned by the Race Direction, was however heavily contested by Bagnaia and numerous fans, with the Piedmontese rider stating after the race that the Spaniard had not even looked him in the face, giving “a burst of gas”as well as insulting him following the accident.

Statements that have generated other reactions especially on the web, but on his social profiles Alex Marquez wanted to clarify the matter with this comment: “After seeing some statements, I would like to explain the following: I would never deliberately cause an accident with another driver and I would never accept being accused of this – he declared – it’s not in my DNA and it’s not in the DNA of this sport. The most important thing for me is the conversation I had yesterday with Pecco and, from my side, the issue is resolved. Now it’s time to reset and recover my body to be 100% in Misano”.