Dubai Police launched an advanced security system called “Merging Reality Policing 5.0” that relies on pioneering technical capabilities and capabilities that enhance security and ease of providing service to the public.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, told Emirates Today, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, that “Dubai Police practically implemented the unique drone system of its kind in the world, dealt with about 2,700 reports, and demonstrated great effectiveness in contributing to Reducing the response index to only 1.13 minutes, and it is scheduled to expand during the coming period.”

He revealed the implementation of a pioneering plan to provide police stations in the emirate with mini-operations rooms operating under the umbrella of the central operations room managed by the Command and Control Center, to ensure immediate dealing with any report or incident in the area of ​​jurisdiction.

He added that four smart centers are scheduled to be established in four different countries, in addition to a center actually launched in Serbia to provide smart services to Dubai Police customers from abroad, in addition to the first floating smart police station ready to carry out its duties in the World Islands.

He attributed the decrease in the crime index in Dubai during the year 2023 by 42% to a number of reasons, the most important of which is doubling the capabilities, technologies and smart programs used by the work teams specialized in criminal investigation, as well as strengthening the partnership with members of society who contribute information and reports to establishing security and reducing crime. .

In detail, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri told “Emirates Today” that “The World Police Summit represents an important opportunity to exchange experiences and learn about global practices applied by police leadership and international security organizations, which contributes to transferring knowledge and adopting the best experiences.”

He added that Dubai Police launched its advanced system, “Merging Reality Police,” which embraces the future of policing in an environment that supports technological developments by harnessing capabilities and capabilities to achieve the best results.

He explained that Dubai Police successfully implemented the “Drone Box” drone system, which is stationed in four locations in the emirate, and was tested with remarkable success at “Expo Dubai” and the “World Climate Summit.” It dealt with about 2,700 reports, and reduced the response time to one minute and 13 seconds. The system is expected to expand in the coming period after its remarkable success.

He pointed out that there are international police leaders that use drones, but they cannot be compared to the experience of Dubai Police in light of the actual application of the system and its direct handling of reports under the guidance and follow-up of the central operations room.

Al-Marri added that the question that was raised during the summit and was discussed in previous sessions is: Has the era of the traditional police station ended? He added that “Dubai Police was the first to move to the Smart Police Stations (SPS) system, starting with one center opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2017, and now. We now have 30 advanced centers, in addition to a smart center in Serbia, and four other centers that are being opened in other countries, in addition to the first floating smart police station of its kind ready to receive customers in the World Islands, to serve the exceptional waterfront in the Emirate of Dubai, including From giant projects and visitors.

Regarding the crime index in the Emirate of Dubai, Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Marri explained, “The decrease in the index over the past year by 42% reflects hard work and diligence in developing the technical and human capabilities and capabilities of criminal investigation teams, as well as the solid partnership with members of society through smart platforms such as (eCrime). ) which has doubled the volume of information and reports received by the Dubai Police General Command from the public, in addition to (Police Eye) and other smart platforms that facilitate direct communication with the police.

He stressed that these results cannot be achieved without clear capabilities and continuous partnerships, as they are all one chain in which each link serves the other, and this translates the future of police work, serves its purposes and objectives, and achieves the goals related to reducing the crime index through proactive plans and continuous effort.

He pointed out that the work teams are constantly developing the security system, and Dubai Police has cut 60 to 70% in a pioneering plan to provide police stations with mini-operations rooms, so that the center is self-managed in coordination with the central operations room of the command, and there is a criminal investigation officer and another in the mini-room. From the center, the report will be dealt with directly through the available capabilities.

Decentralization of communications

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that dealing with the Smart Police Station (SPS) was facing a challenge in the beginning related to the community members not being accustomed to or their difficulty in accepting going to a police station without policemen, but the situation has completely changed now, which prompted the leadership The Dubai Police General Directorate decided to expand the project and most of the centers became smart. The customer now realizes that the call that takes place between him and the police officer while he is in the smart center is recorded in audio and video, and this contributed to providing the leadership with feedback about the level of services, the number of customers dealing with the smart centers, and the best The times they visit, and the most requested services.

He explained that the current situation has de-centralized reports, so a person who encounters a problem in the Rashidiya area – for example – no longer needs to go to the police station there, but can report it through the smart center in any area.

Electronic link project with “Dubai Ambulance”

The Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launched an electronic link project between them, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides through the integration and interconnection of data and information in the process of transporting injured people, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised the efforts of the electronic connectivity team in automating special procedures for transporting those injured as a result of traffic accidents, stressing the Dubai Police’s keenness to develop and enhance joint cooperation to improve the services provided to the community.