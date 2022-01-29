Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Major General “M” Abdullah Al Hashimi, Vice President of the Golf Federation, confirmed that the UAE has led the world in golf with excellence and leadership in the successive events it hosts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in the DB World Tour, to confirm its position and ability as a decision-maker for the present And the future of this sport, which is an important driver of the economy, tourism and various sectors.

Al-Hashemi’s speech came during the round table meeting held today, Saturday, at the Emirates Golf Club, on the occasion of the Dubai Desert Classic Championship, sponsored by “Slync.io”, which ends tomorrow, Sunday, and is one of the championships of the (DB World Tour), where it has become The European Tour is known by this name after the recently announced agreement in a historic golf event.

Al-Hashemi considered that the elements of safety, organizational leadership and other aspects that are unique to the UAE, open wide prospects for a bright future in all sectors, including in sports, specifically golf, and support the efforts of golf clubs in the country, with its hosting of four consecutive championships, beginning with the Abu Dhabi Championship. HSBC last week, and currently the Dubai Desert Classic Championship sponsored by “Slync.io”, followed by the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Championship sponsored by Phoenix Capital, which will be held from the 3rd to the 6th of next February, and then the Ras Al Khaimah Classic Championship which will be held from the 10th to the 13th of the same month. Which was unparalleled in this world tour by holding four championships in the same country and during a successive period of time, and reflects the strength of the infrastructure and the excellence of the UAE’s leading sports facilities of its kind.

Al-Hashemi indicated that the Emirates Golf Federation is seeking during the coming period to prepare young and promising generations, as it is currently working on preparing a scholarship program in foreign universities for eminent names, in addition to strengthening its efforts with local authorities, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, noting that the union’s partnership with the “Dubai Championship” Desert Classic”, in order to create new incentives, whether for local players or affiliated with the federation, and golf players, citizens and residents, born in the country and who have the talent and ability to international competition to represent the country like other team and individual games and create a spirit of competition and challenge, and we seek in the federation to exploit these tournaments to consolidate efforts with Those in charge of the DB World tour, to involve players in the world championships, where Ahmed Skaik and Josh Hill, who is a resident and born in the country, were present in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai championships, and training workshops are held under the supervision of specialists to develop the skills of the emerging players, and we made sure that the players were present Juniors and playing with professionals in the championship in the professional and amateur competitions “Pro-M” are at the heart of these events to follow the competitions and live the atmosphere of these events For major tournaments and follow the best world stars.

He continued, “We have goals in the Golf Federation that we seek to achieve for the Emirates, in cooperation with the competent authorities from the General Sports Authority, sports councils, golf clubs and others to work together, as the main goal is to shed light on the development of the game from the junior level through the national program that we are currently implementing and the Falcons of the future, To strengthen cooperation with golf academies in the country in order to develop young players and provide golf at prices that everyone can practice, and eventually create a more organized golf industry that benefits everyone, and calls for providing support to the people of the country in this game in line with these important events and the ability to participate, compete and win.

Al-Hashemi reiterated that the goal is to follow the strategy of the sports sector in the UAE 2030, which aims to build a distinguished sports community, by innovating new solutions and ideas that contribute to the advancement of the sector and its leadership, to achieve more sports achievements, marking the start of a new phase aimed at strengthening the role of Sports in society, and turning it into a flexible tool, to empower Emirati youth.

Al-Hashemi concluded by noting the importance of the DB World tour in highlighting the bright face of the UAE, as DB World, the new main sponsor of the tour, starting this season, will contribute to highlighting the UAE in 27 different countries that the world tour will visit throughout the year, including 47 Championship, with total prize money in these tournaments amounting to more than 200 million US dollars.